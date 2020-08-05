Major PS5 Exclusive Game Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

A major PS5 exclusive game has possibly leaked ahead of its reveal. Sony Interactive Entertainment has already revealed quite a few first-party PS5 exclusives, including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Demon's Souls Remake. Meanwhile, a handful of third-party exclusives and timed exclusives have also been revealed, like Death Loop and GhostWire Tokyo. We already knew there was going to be more of the former, likely involving franchises such as God of War, Uncharted, and Days Gone, but reportedly Sony has plenty of the latter as well.

Last week we heard that Sony has many more notable third-party exclusives and timed exclusives to reveal for the PS5, and it looks like one of these games will be Final Fantasy XVI. There's been scuttlebutt for a few weeks that not only will the next mainline installment in the Final Fantasy series be revealed soon, but that it will be a timed exclusive to PS5.

Adding to this, Reset ERA leaker Navtra claims the game was supposed to be revealed at the PS5 games reveal event back in June, but had to be bumped back a bit. That said, not only is the reveal apparently ready, but the game is reportedly closer than some may think.

"Final Fantasy XVI is real. It was supposed to get announced in June's event," said the leaker. "It's supposedly closer than most people would think. It has some kind of PS5 exclusivity (it was vague back then but it seems to be full timed exclusivity now). And I have no idea why they haven't announced it yet."

As for the source of the claim, Navtra has proven reliable in the past. For example, they leaked the lineup for the aforementioned PS5 event ahead of its airing and revealed the Marvel's Avengers PlayStation exclusive Spider-Man DLC before it was revealed. Meanwhile, they've also been verified by modders on the forum.

That said, it's important to still take everything with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it's all 100 percent correct, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Sony nor Square Enix have commented on the leak nor the speculation surrounding it. At this point, it's unlikely either will.

