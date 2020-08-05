PS5 DualSense Controller Leak Reveals Alleged Black Edition

✖

A new and alleged image of the PS5 DualSense controller is making the rounds for reportedly revealing our first look at the black variant of the controller. When Sony revealed the PS5 DualSense controller earlier this year, it revealed it with a two-color white-and-black scheme. Since then, it hasn't revealed any other color scheme, suggesting the white-and-black design will be the console's standard controller that comes with the unit.

That said, while Sony hasn't officially revealed an inevitable all-black variant, the Internet may have just done that job for it. A new image of what appears to be the official all-black variant controller has surfaced online. At the moment, it's unclear where the image originated from, but on the surface level, there are no obvious indications that it's a fake. In other words, it appears to pass the initial sniff test, though given that there's no current source means it should be taken with a massive grain of salt.

It's also possible it's an image of a prototype controller. In other words, it may be legit, but not indicative of a final consumer design.

As for the design, it looks like a black version of the DualSense, though rather than complete the look with black buttons, it sports white buttons, which may be the standard for all DualSense controllers, at least initially.

Here are more shots of the black DualSense controller. The controller seems to be an early prototype rather than the final product. Anyways, in my opinion, I prefer the black and white variant than the full-on black theme. What’s yours? #PlayStation5 #DualSense #Controller pic.twitter.com/Gww41PIRdr — TypicalAsian (@_AlexKyaw) August 5, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not offered up any comment on this leak, and it's unlikely it will. Rarely does it comment on leaks of this nature.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more coverage on the upcoming console -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does the alleged black variant of the controller look?

H/T, DualShockers.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.