Fan-Favorite PS5 Horror Game On Sale for $1.99 in Post Halloween Sale

Halloween 2024 may be over, but the Halloween Sale on the PlayStation Store, complete with great discounts on great PS5 horror games, is still live and will be live until November 7. One of the best deals gives you a popular PS5 horror game for just $1.74. This isn’t the only noteworthy dirt cheap deal though. There is also another fan-favorite PS5 horror game available for $1.99. More than this, its PS4 predecessor is also available, until November 7, for just $0.99.

The $1.99 PS5 deal is for a game with an 85 on Metacritic, which it earned at its release in 2023. This is bolstered by even better user reviews. To this end, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.34 rating out of 5 across 403 user reviews. Meanwhile, the same game on Steam has a “Very Positive” rating thanks to an 89 percent approval across 1,501 user reviews.

For those that have not connected the dots, the $1.99 PS5 game is Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Meanwhile, the $0.99 PS4 game — playable on PS5 via backward compatibility — is 2016’s Oxenfree, which is even more popular than its sequel. Below, you can read more about both games and check out a trailer for each game as well.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals: “TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can’t broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for.”

Oxenfree: “Oxenfree is a supernatural thriller about a group of friends who unwittingly open a ghostly rift. Play as Alex, a bright, rebellious teenager who brings her new stepbrother Jonas to an overnight party on an old military island. The night takes a terrifying turn when you unwittingly open a ghostly gate spawned from the island’s cryptic past. How you deal with these events, your peers, and the ominous creatures you’ve unleashed is up to you.”

Those that decid to check out either of these PlayStation games now that they are dirt cheap on the PlayStation Store, shouldn’t expect too many hours of playtime. More specifically, Oxenfree 2 takes about seven hours to beat. Meanwhile, the first game takes about five hours. Together though, they combine for about 12 hours of content for just $3, which is a great deal.

