Popular PS5 Horror Game Only $1.74 for Halloween This Year

A popular PS5 horror game that normally costs PS5 users $34.99 on the PlayStation Store is on sale right now and through Halloween for just $1.74, thanks to a massive 95% discount on the PS5 game in question. The PSN deal is specifically live until November 2, and live alongside a ton of other great PS5 and PS4 deals on popular horror and Halloween-friendly games. These deals, and more, are specifically thanks to the massive Halloween Sale on the PlayStation Store.

The highlights of the sale — or at least the dirt cheap deals — can be seen in the list below, which features not just PS5 games, but PS4 games as well. The highlight of these highlights is probably In Sound Mind, a PS5 horror game from 2021 that according to user reviews is very good, and that is the aforementioned $1.74 deal/

To this end, the game boasts the highest rating a game can on Steam, “Overwhelmingly Positive,” thanks to 95 percent of over 4,000 user reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, the PS5 horror game boasts a 4.53 stars out of a possible 5 across nearly 1,000 user reviews.

Beyond this there are even some AAA games and big IP featured, such as DOOM, Metro, Sherlock Holmes, Castlevania, Resident Evil, Five Nights at Freddy’s, Dead Rising, The Evil Within, Dying Light, and Vampire Survivors.

PS5 & PS4 Horror/Halloween Games on Sale for Less Than $5

