Award-Winning PS4 Game Now on Sale for Just $1.99

An award-winning and critically acclaimed PS4 game is on now sale for only two bucks, a price point you don't often see on the PlayStation Store unless you're buying random shovelware. Unfortunately, this is no PS5 version of the game, which is a bit older by 2023 standards, however, it is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. Whether the game runs any better on a PS5, we don't know. It's not very technically demanding, so no matter where you play it, you should ecounter minimal problems. As for what the mystery game is, it's The Swapper.

Developed and published by Facepalm Games, who hasn't released a game since, The Swapper debuted on May 30, 2013, but only via PC. It wasn't untl the following year that it came to PlayStation platforms, which was PS Vita, PS3, and PS4. Upon release, the game garnered critical-acclaim, with the Xbox One version of the game earning a very impressive 92 on Metacritic. The highest-rated PlayStation version was the Vita version, which earned an 86 on Metacritic. As noted in the headline, the game also garnered many awards. Some of these awards include Best International Game at Freeplay 2011 and Special Recognition Award at Indiecade 2011.

"What if someone knew your mind better than you did? The Swapper is an award-winning, narrative driven puzzle game set in the furthest reaches of space," reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. "The Swapper takes place in an isolated and atmospheric sci-fi world. Players wield an experimental device which allows them to create clones of themselves, swapping their entire consciousness into new bodies to overcome the challenges of the environment."

Of course, this is a limited time deal. The good news is that it's currently available for a while. The deal -- which is a 90 percent discount on its normal price point of $14.99 -- is live and won't expire until the end of May 11. Better yet, it's a cross-buy game, so if you buy it on one PlayStation platform, it will accessible and playable on the others as well.

For more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, previews, interviews, and hot-takes as it all pertains to both the PS4 and PS5 -- click here.