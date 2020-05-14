PlayStation Provides Update on the PS5's Release Date

✖

PlayStation has provided an update on the PS5's release date, but unfortunately it's an unexciting update that comes way of Sony's latest financial report. According to Sony, the console is still on schedule to release holiday this season, which means that while coronavirus pandemic has had an impact on Sony's business, it hasn't had a substantial enough impact to delay the console, at least not yet.

“Although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season," said Sony.

Elsewhere in the report, the PlayStation makers noted that there haven't been any major problems in terms of software development for PS5 either. In other words, it sounds like all of the PS5's major exclusive games are on track for release as well, which is good news. While a hardware delay always seemed unlikely, software delays seemed probable.

That said, while there's no delays to report on yet, this could change. Not only is the pandemic not going anywhere anytime soon, but who knows what the future holds. It's hard to prepare for next week, let alone months from now.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, not only is a precise release date unknown, but a price point as well.

In the most recent and related news, this week Sony seemingly revealed the console is set to launch sometime in October, however, it has since walked back this "leaked" window saying it's inaccurate.

