PS5 Getting Big Price Cut for the Holidays

Sony has revealed that it will be giving a big price cut to the PlayStation 5 throughout the holiday season. Outside of some rare deals in the past, Sony has rarely discounted the PS5. Even when it has done so, though, these sales haven’t been too substantial and have resulted in the console still costing somewhere in the range of $400 or more. Now, with the PS5 celebrating its fourth anniversary, Sony is choosing to finally mark the hardware down to a value that is beneath this threshold.

Revealed in a new video today, Sony announced a price cut to the PS5 that will kick into effect soon. This promotion will see the Digital Edition of the PS5 slashed all the way down to $379.99, which marks the first time that it has fallen under $400. While the Digital Edition of the PS5 previously only cost $400, its price was increased to $450 with the release of the PS5 Slim. As a result, this is a discount of $70.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The biggest question at the time of this writing, though, is the cost of the Standard Edition of the PS5. This video from PlayStation didn’t happen to reveal the price of the PS5 that comes with a disc drive. Presuming it is also a sale of $70, though, this would mean that the console should come in at a price of $429.99.

Other than still not knowing the specific cost of the Standard Edition PS5, Sony has yet to state when this sale will actually begin. It’s known that this promotion will come to an end right before Christmas on December 24th, but its start date was not shared in the video. Based on previous history, this deal likely won’t begin until Black Friday, as this tends to be the date on which Sony kicks off its massive holiday deals.

It’s also worth stressing that even though the PS5 Pro isn’t mentioned in this video, there’s a good chance that the upgraded version of the PS5 will not be getting a discount of any sort. Given that the console only just released this past week, it will likely take months (if not years) for Sony to slash the price of the PS5 Pro in sales like this. As a result, if you’re in the hunt for a PS5 Pro, you might as well grab it right now as it won’t be getting any cheaper soon.