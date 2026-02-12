Preview: Diablo II: Resurrected’s New Warlock Class Is Exactly What The Remaster Needed

Diablo II: Resurrected is getting an entirely new class, and we’ve been dying to tell everyone about how much fun it is. Diablo II has been a perennial favorite for 25 years, even as other entries in the series have expanded the world and introduced quality-of-life improvements and graphical overhauls. The remastered version of the game only underscored that enduring popularity. The game publisher knows how much fans still love the game, explaining the support they’ve put behind Diablo II: Resurrected and why they would want to bring some new elements to the title.

Now, as part of their celebration of the Diablo franchise’s 30th anniversary, Blizzard is introducing their biggest additions to the game in decades. The Warlock is an entirely new class that nevertheless feels perfectly calibrated to fit into your next run of the game, with a unique mix of powers that gives them a separate vibe from anything else in the game. Here’s what we know about the Warlock in Diablo II: Resurrected, and why you should venture back into the depths of Sanctuary with them.

Welcome To The Way Of The Warlock

Warlock in Diablo II is a ground-up addition to the classic game, highlighting how modern Blizzard can still replicate that classic gameplay of their older titles. The Warlock is a brand-new class for Diablo II: Resurrected, joining the previous seven classes available to players in the remaster of the classic dungeon crawler. After playing the character for a while during a preview event held at Blizzard’s HQ in Irvine, California, I can attest that it is a perfect addition to the game. Visually, the Warlock slots in naturally into the world of Diablo. That extends to both his in-game assets and his overall character design, adding a grim touch to the spellcaster classes.

On top of their various magical capabilities, Warlocks have the ability to summon a demon as their servant: the Goatman, the Tainted, and the Defiler each come with their own attributes and abilities. Players can bind the demon to themselves to access their abilities or devour them to absorb their traits for a powerful buff. It’s an interesting central mechanic, capable of infusing the player with power while still allowing them to hold their own in combat. Different approaches to the Warlock class can unlock a mystically floating blade as a secondary weapon, unlocking plenty of slashing attacks that nevertheless come with a bit of range.

Coupled with an aesthetic that fits naturally into the world, the Warlock is exactly the kind of new class that Diablo II: Resurrected needed. It feels very much like a part of the world, with a solid balance (although it may get merged slightly from the pretty powerful form players got to test out), but enough unique elements to feel like more than just a reskin of an older type. That mixed approach lends itself well to unique gameplay styles, which can incorporate a bit more straight-on combat or plenty of ranged attacks. While the Warlock may not be the most defensively designed character, their ability to siphon health from their demonic helpers gives players plenty of ability to weather tough fights.

Bind Yourself To The Warlock And You’ll Have A Good Time

During a visit to Blizzard for the preview press day, we got a chance to try out the Warlock and can attest to how much fun the class is. The Warlock’s playstyle is a deft mix of ranged combat and demonic summons. Players controlling the Warlock get the ability to master incredibly powerful spells, especially once they’ve been leveled up. The real fun of the class comes from the demonic control, which allows players to harness that power for new abilities. Fiery sigils and other overwhelming AOE attacks unlocked by the Warlock’s abilities are a blast to deploy — literally — and can take out entire waves of creatures in combat if properly deployed. Moving around the map with your grimoire floating beside you is a little thrill; players have a sense of truly unsettling power compared to the other classes.

During the demo, running through the map and unleashing a demonic “ally” to help clear the field is great, especially when you’re leveled up enough to reduce entire legions of skeletal warriors or monstrous beasts to ash with a single blast. The trick is that the Warlock can’t get surrounded, or they’ll be quickly whittled down before their spells can protect them.

If you’re going to be a Warlock, be prepared to dish out a lot of different kinds of damage, but be wary of overtaxing yourself and leaving yourself open for an onslaught of enemies. It’s a fun addition to the classic game that feels like it always belonged, which is a testament to the craft and care that Blizzard put into the development of the character type. Instead of feeling so overpowered that they break the game or too weak to stand alongside the more established classes, the Warlock proves there is still a lot of fire left in Diablo II: Resurrected.