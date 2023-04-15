PS5 and PS4 Users Surprised With PS3 Freebie

The PS3 is the worst-selling PlayStation home console to date, and it looks poised to stay as much with the PS5 on course to easily outsell it. That said, it's a console that is increasingly nostalgic and a lot of the best series in gaming got their start during this era. The two most prominent examples of PlayStation series that got their start on PS3 happen to both be from Naughty Dog, Uncharted and The Last of Us. While it's not as nostalgic as the PS1 and PS2, and while it wasn't as popular as the PS4, the PS3 is loved by many. If you're on of these people, then you're going to appreciate a new PS4 and PS5 freebie.

Over on the official PlayStation Twitter account, Sony relays word that any PlayStation Stars member that owned the PS3 Slim Satin Silver can play any PS5 or PS4 game and unlock a digital collectible for the console. And that's it. It's that easy. Below, you can check out the collectible for yourself:

The year is 2009... what are you playing?



PlayStation Stars members who owned the PS3 Slim Satin Silver can play any PS5 or PS4 game to unlock this digital collectible: https://t.co/7Nsy3CZRKD pic.twitter.com/8dO682btkj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 15, 2023

It's worth noting that it's difficult to ascertain exactly what collectibles are available at any given time, but even if this one isn't brand new, it's new and a surprise to many. Will it be enough to drive more interest in PlayStation Stars? Probably not, but it's a nice collectible for those who are participating in the rewards program.

For those unfamilair with PlayStation Stars, it's a reward program where you earn rewards by completing a variety of objectives. This includes playing games to earn rewards, earning specific trophies, or being among the first to accomplish a specific feat. For engaging with all of this, you earn digital collectibles, among other things.

