PS5 RPG Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans

A new RPG has been stealth released on PS5 this week to the surprise of PlayStation fans. The biggest game on the Internet right now is Baldur's Gate 3, which is an RPG. And as you may know, it's coming to PS5, but not until next month. If you need an RPG to hold you off in the meanwhile, you may want to check out Iron Danger, the aforementioned PS5 stealth release that PlayStation fans had no clue was releasing this week.

Developed by Action Squad Studios and published by Daedalic Entertainment, Iron Danger debuted back in 2020 via the PC and the PC only. And now it's finally on console three years later. Not only is it on PS5, but Xbox Series X|S as well. What it's not come to is PS4 and Xbox One, despite being previously announced for these platforms.

"Iron Danger is a tactical combat game with a unique time manipulation mechanic-a never before seen combination that blends the tactical depth of turn-based games with the exciting action of real-time games," reads an official description of the game. "Tackle challenging encounters with your party of two characters, using a variety of skills and highly interactive environments. Maybe you'll light an enemy on fire and kick them into a grain field for a proper barbecue, or set up a trap and fell a tree on top of them. The options are endless, and you're the one in charge!"

If you want to play this RPG on PS5, you will need to fork over $20. For this, you get a game that offers roughly 10 to 16 hours of gameplay, with the final play count varying depending on your playstyle. Are these 10 to 16 hours of content any good? Well, on Metacritic, the PC version of the game boasts a score of 73. And this lines up with what consumers think of the game. On Steam, there is nearly 500 user reviews, 75 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Positive" user review rating.

