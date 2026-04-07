New PS5 Console Update Is Changing One of Its Most Important Features

A new update to PlayStation 5 consoles looks to be changing one of the most important elements of the platform. Before Sony pushes out PS5 firmware updates to all users, it will typically test out new features in beta with a smaller group to first ensure that there are no issues. While these changes are never guaranteed to come to all PS5 consoles, they more often than not do a few weeks or months after being in beta. Now, we seem to have an idea of what Sony could be doing next to PS5 platforms thanks to a new overhaul that is in its trial phase.

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Shared on the PlayStation subreddit, one user showed off their overhauled home screen that had recently been tweaked on PS5. Since its launch in 2020, the PS5 home screen has roughly been the same, with smaller features like the Welcome Hub having been introduced later. Now, Sony looks to be making its biggest overhaul to the PS5 interface yet by moving many of the platform’s most important apps (PS Plus, PS Store, game library, etc.) to a secondary bar that will reside at the top. This bar will then be able to be scrolled through with the L1 and R1 buttons while games on PS5 will remain at the center.

All in all, this is a pretty nice change for PS5 consoles that should require less scrolling from users to get to the tab that they want. While the PS5 UI has never been terrible to begin with, certain major aspects of the console have at times been buried in the platform’s long, horizontal array of icons. To now put them at the top of the PS5 screen in a different menu altogether is a solid quality of life improvement.

As mentioned, this change to the PS5 home screen is one that isn’t yet available to all users. User FSTGang on Reddit reported that they’re part of the PS5 beta program, which means that they get changes like this on their console ahead of other users. As such, don’t expect to see this on your own PS5 right now unless you’re also part of beta testing.

Based on how PlayStation has operated historically, though, we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see this tweak to the PS5’s UI go out globally. Beta testing usually doesn’t take up too much time, which means that we could see this PS5 patch go out at some point in April or early May. Whenever we hear more officially on this update from Sony, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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