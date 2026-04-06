One of PS5’s Best Games of 2025 Gets First Major Sale (But Not For Much Longer)

One of the best games that launched on PlayStation 5 consoles in 2025 has been hit with its first sizable sale on the PS Store. While there weren’t a ton of PS5 exclusives that launched this past year, those that did were pretty well-received. Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach are perhaps the most notable examples of this, but were joined by third-party titles like Sword of the Sea and The Midnight Walk. Now, one PS5 game that fits into this latter catgory has been hit with a sizable sale on the PlayStation Store that isn’t going to continue much longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t pieced it together for yourself, the game in mention that is now discounted on the PlayStation Store is that of Dispatch. This episodic adventure title released across October and November this past year and was initially a console exclusive to PS5. Developed by a team of former developers at Telltale Games, Dispatch generated a ton of acclaim on PS5, with it becoming one of the highest-rated games in the entirety of 2025 from PlayStation users.

While Dispatch is never normally that expensive to begin with, the game hasn’t been hit with many sales since its arrival. Now, that has finally changed as it’s selling for $23.99 as part of an ongoing sale. This represents a discount of 20% off of its normal value which, while not steep, is notable since a cut in price like this hasn’t happened until now.

This PS Store Deal Is About to End, So Act Quickly

The biggest caveat with this sale for Dispatch is that it’s nearly at its end. The game has seen its cost cut as part of the PlayStation Store’s “Spring Sale” event, which will technically continue until April 22nd. However, Dispatch is set to be taken off of this promotion later this week in the early morning hours of April 9th.

Essentially, if you’re reading this article near the time in which it has published, you have about 48 hours remaining to get Dispatch for a bit cheaper than normal. While future sales for the game will surely end up appearing on the PS Store, there’s no guarantee that any of these additional discounts will be happening in the near future.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!