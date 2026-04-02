2 PSP Games Set to Return on Modern Platforms With New Remake

A pair of PSP games that launched on the PlayStation handheld across 2008 and 2009 are set to get re-released soon with a new remaster on modern platforms. In recent years, a handful of PSP titles from the past have slowly been getting new releases, primarily on PS5 and PS4. These ports have mainly come about from PlayStation itself as the company has looked to bolster its ever-growing lineup of “Classics” that are available on the PS Store and PS Plus. For those on other platforms who have been looking to revisit some titles from the PSP era, though, a new opportunity will present itself in the coming months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Announced this week by publisher NIS America, R-Type Tactics I + II Cosmos is an upcoming remaster of the two strategy-based spin-offs in the R-Type series. The original R-Type Tactics, which was dubbed R-Type Command in North America, hit PSP platforms in 2007 for those in Japan and the following year in other territories. Its sequel, the curiously-titled R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate, then arrived in 2009, but only for Japan. Now, this sequel is finally getting a worldwide release, some 17 years later, alongside its predecessor in a new remake.

What to Expect From This PSP Remake

Play video

When it comes to R-Type Tactics I + II Cosmos, the biggest overhaul to each game is its visuals. While the strategy gameplay at the root of the R-Type Tactics titles will remain similar, both games have been modernized with upgraded graphics that should represent a big leap from what was seen on PSP. In addition, wholly new content not seen in the original games has been added to R-Type Tactics I + II Cosmos and takes place after the conclusion of the second installment. As such, even those who might be very familiar with these games can expect some new missions to dive into as well.

R-Type Tactics I + II Cosmos will also be coming to platforms outside of PlayStation, with this remake set to arrive across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The remake will specifically launch in a little over two months on June 18th. Pricing details haven’t yet been announced by NIS America, but we should learn more as we approach release.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!