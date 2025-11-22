New Xbox Series X Console Exclusive Stealth Released (And It’s Free With Xbox Game Pass)

Xbox Game Pass subscribers just got a stealth release, and it is one of the highest-rated games of fall 2025. Better yet, the new addition is not limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but is also available with an Xbox Game Pass Premium tier as well. Meanwhile, this new addition is relevant to both PC and Xbox console users, as it is available via both platforms. The only subscribers missing out on this new offer are the subscribers at the Essential tier.

The new Xbox Game Pass game in question is a rogue-lite slot machine game with some creepy and tense vibes, aka the new addition is CloverPit from developer Panik Arcade and publisher Future Friends Games. If you are on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you may have never heard of this game, and that is because it was just stealth-released onto the Microsoft Store. As a result, it is actually now an Xbox Series X console exclusive, and arguably the best Xbox Series X console exclusive of 2025. That said, Xbox users don’t seem to be enjoying it as much as Steam users, where the game has been available since September, and where it has been a surprise hit.

About the Game and User Reviews

CloverPit debuted back on September 26, 2025, on Steam, and Steam only. And on Steam, it is quite popular, especially for a smaller $10 indie game. To date, it has attracted 7,199 user reviews, with an 88% approval rating. This makes it one of the more popular and higher-rated Steam games of September 2026. On the Microsoft Store, Xbox users have been less impressed, though the difference in opinion is not drastic. On the Microsoft Store, more specifically, it is just shy of a 4/5 star rating. That said, it being on Xbox Game Pass no doubt lowers the rating, and we know this because when a game is added to Xbox Game Pass, almost every time its rating drops on the Microsoft Store as the barrier to entry is lowered.

If you are interested in the new Xbox Series X console exclusive, you can play it with an Xbox Game Pass Premium or Ultimate subscription. Alternatively, if you do not have a Game Pass subscription, you can purchase the game outright for $10. In return, you will get a game that is about 7 to 12 hours long, though completionists will need closer to 25 to 30 hours with it.

