PlayStation Store Brings Back Handy Feature Missing Since the PS4

The PlayStation Store has brought back a handy feature that has been missing since the PS4. When the PS5 was released in 2020, right around launch, Sony made some design changes to the PlayStation Store, many of which made the storefront worse by removing various features. This is pretty standard, unfortunately. Through years of updates, a design is fine-tuned and refined into a great design, and right as this happens, it is rebooted with a new design that starts everything from scratch. To this end, the PlayStation Store has gone through many redesigns over the years, but there hasn’t been a major one since the release of the PS5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since this redesign, trailers and images haven’t been available in the listing of games on the web version of the PlayStation Store. Previously, during the PS4 era, if you loaded up a game’s PlayStation Store web listing, you could watch a trailer and view screenshots of the game to get an idea of what the game actually was. With the aforementioned redesign, this was removed. A recent update reverted these changes, though, or at least some of them.

Sony Undoes Removal

Unfortunately, those who enjoyed watching trailers when using the web browser for PlayStation Store are still going to be left yearning after this update because this feature is not back. What is back are images. To this end, you can get a much better idea of what a game is about, but you will still need to open YouTube in another tab and watch trailers for the complete taste of the game.

Why Sony would remove a feature from the PlayStation Store just to add it back five to six years later, we do not know. But as noted, this is the cycle. Redesign the PlayStation Store, strip it of all previous functionality, and then slowly add back what you removed. Happens about every generation.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not communicated anything on any of this, including what future updates to the PlayStation Store and its design are. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly, but typically, Sony doesn’t share its plans for its digital storefront. And updates to it are a very slow drip.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.

H/T, PSLS.