PS5 Pro Users Say Xbox Game Looks “Incredible” on Sony Console

PS5 Pro users are praising an Xbox game for looking “incredible” on the premium Sony console. The game in question is specifically an Activision-Blizzard game, but, as you may know, Xbox owns Activision-Blizzard, so this is effectively an Xbox game even if it is not produced by Xbox Game Studios. And the best place to play it, at least on console — as high-end PCs run the game better than any other machine — is the PS5 Pro, thanks to the powerful innards of the Sony machine that give it not just the edge over the PS5, but the Xbox Series X as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, over on the PS5 Pro Reddit page, those with the expensive Sony console are blown away by just how good Diablo 4 looks on the system. The Blizzard game is obviously not the most photo-realistic game on the console, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t look sharp. This explains why one of the top posts on the aforementioned Reddit page says it looks “incredible” on PS5 Pro.

“Diablo 4 on PS5 Pro Is Incredible”

“Diablo 4 on PS5 Pro is incredible,” reads the title of the post. “I can’t get over the Diablo 4 experience on PS5 PRO, just mind-blowing. The graphics, frame rate, controls, depth, and story are just fantastic!”

Obviously, the popularity of the post suggests other PS5 Pro users agree. Meanwhile, some of the comments echo the sentiment, specifically citing how the game runs on the machine. However, others point out that the game also looks great on the standard PS5, giving more credit to the base game than the PS5 Pro itself.

For those wondering, Diablo 4 is indeed a PS5 Pro Enhanced game. This means Blizzard went out of its way to optimize the game for the console. To this end, it has a more stable performance on PS5 Pro compared to the base PS5, improved ray-tracing, and AI-based upscaling that helps maintain framerate without dropping resolution. The game can even smoothly get above 60 FPS, at times, on the console.

The praise comes as the game is on sale. Normally, it costs $50 on the PlayStation Store, but right now it is 40% off. This means it is available for $30. And if you have a PS5 Pro, it may be worth copping at this price point.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.