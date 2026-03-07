PS5 Exclusive Game Stealth Released by Konami and It’s Free

A PS5 console exclusive game has been stealth-released, and it is available for free. For those that do not know, a console exclusive game is a game that is only available on one console platform, in this case, the PS5, but is also available on PC. Recently, it was revealed that Sony is preparing to get away from releasing its marquee games on PC, with exceptions for live service games. However, this new PS5 console exclusive is not actually a Sony game, but a Konami game. Why it’s therefore a console exclusive is not 100% clear, but the series has a history of PlayStation exclusivity, so it’s not surprising.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, Konami has released eBaseball: Pro Spirit, a new and free-to-play entry in its popular Professional Baseball Spirits series. While the Professional Baseball Spirits series is most popular in Japan, this new game is available in the United States and Western markets as well, which is needed because there is an absence of competition for Sony’s MLB The Show currently. Meanwhile, those on PS5 Pro specifically will be excited to know the game has launched with PS5 Pro enhancements, according to its PlayStation Store listing. What these enhancements are, though, is not divulged.

Play video

“MLB The Show Has a New Challenger”

It’s early days, but so far impressions of eBaseball: Pro Spirit are fairly positive. On the PlayStation Store, it has a 3.83 out of 5-star rating after 273 user reviews. This is an even more solid return when you consider the game is free-to-play, which means a low barrier to entry. Because of a low barrier to entry, free-to-play games often have lower user review scores than games that require more investment. Meanwhile, the comments on the YouTube trailer above are bullish about the game’s potential.

“The graphics and physics look a lot better than The Show, to be fair,” reads one of the comments in question. Another adds: “Wow, an English baseball game by Konami. MLB has a new challenger,” reads the top comment on the trailer above.”

It is worth noting that the game’s PlayStation Store listing notes that a PlayStation Plus subscription — of any tier — is required for online play. The game does have offline functionality, though. Meanwhile, as noted, the game is also available on PC via Steam, where it has received a similar reception from PC users. To this end, it has a 75% approval rating after 69 user reviews.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.