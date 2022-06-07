New PS5 Game Teased by Days Gone Developer

✖

Bend Studio, the developer most recently behind the PlayStation 4 open-world action game Days Gone, has teased more about its next project that will assumedly be coming to PlayStation 5. Within the past year, new information has come about via various reports detailing what would be next for Bend. While the studio is said to have once pitched a sequel to Days Gone to those at Sony, the publisher never ended up greenlighting the project. Now, with Days Gone in the rearview mirror, we have a better idea of what to expect next from the Oregon-based developer.

Alongside showing off the company's new logo today, Bend Studio provided some initial details about the next game that it will be working on. Although a specific name for this PS5 project wasn't given, it was made clear that Bend is working on a new property that will involve multiplayer. In addition, some of the open-world features of Days Gone will be implemented in some manner.

"As part of the PlayStation Studios family, we promise to continue bringing you quality experiences that aim to leave an everlasting impact with you. Today, we are excited to share just a snippet of news on our current project. We are currently working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and builds upon the open-world systems of Days Gone, but brings you a whole new world that we are extremely excited to craft for you," Bend's community manager Kevin McAllister said in a write-up on the PlayStation Blog. "We cannot wait to reveal it to you when the time is right."

We present to you... the new Bend Studio logo! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aXw3rWQjLy — Bend Studio is Hiring! (@BendStudio) June 7, 2022

Obviously, the big question surrounding Bend Studio now involves when this reveal of its new game will take place. And while we normally might hear something from PlayStation around this time of the year, Sony has remained pretty quiet recently outside of a new State of Play presentation last week that largely centered on third-party companies. With this in mind, it might take a bit longer until we're finally able to get an idea of what this new project from Bend will actually look like.

Based on this brief description, how do you feel about the new game that Bend Studio is working on for PS5? And when might we hear it announced? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.