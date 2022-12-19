Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.

As of this week, publisher Finji announced that Night in the Woods has received a new patch to make it natively run on PS5. Developed by Infinite Fall, Night in the Woods is a narrative-focused adventure game that was originally part of a Kickstarter campaign. After launching in early 2017, the game went on to receive widespread acclaim. Currently, it boasts an impressive 87/100 aggregate score on Metacritic, which makes it one of the best-reviewed titles on PS4 for the year in which it released.

When it comes to what this next-gen upgrade provides for Night in the Woods, Finji has said that it will now allow the game to run at a 4K resolution at 60 frames-per-second on PS5. Although Night in the Woods isn't a title that needs a high level of performance to be enjoyed, it's still cool to see that Finji has released this upgrade so long after the title initially arrived on PS4.

If you'd like to learn more about Night in the Woods, you can check out the game's official description below.

"College dropout Mae Borowski returns home to the crumbling former mining town of Possum Springs seeking to resume her aimless former life and reconnect with the friends she left behind. But things aren't the same. Home seems different now and her friends have grown and changed. Leaves are falling and the wind is growing colder. Strange things are happening as the light fades. And there's something in the woods.

Night in the Woods is an adventure game focused on exploration, story, and character, featuring dozens of characters to meet and lots to do across a lush, vibrant world."