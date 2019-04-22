New PS5 Launch Title Potentially Leaked

According to a report from an anonymous European developer, Gran Turismo 7 is in development and will be a PlayStation 5 launch title whenever the next-gen Sony system releases. As you may know, the most recent release in the Gran Turismo series came back in 2017, with Gran Turismo Sport, which didn’t set the world on fire. However, traditionally, Gran Turismo has been one of Sony’s biggest series, so it’s not surprising it wants a new installment to be there at the launch of the PlayStation 5.

Not only does Gran Turismo sell well, but racing games in general are great graphical showcases. In other words, a new Gran Turismo would be great to show off the power of the PS5, and be ideal for demo stations across different retailers.

That said, there’s never been a Gran Turismo as a PlayStation console launch title, so maybe that’s worth taking into consideration when sussing out this rumor. Series creator Kazunori Yamauchi has hinted at the game in the past though, suggesting the next game for the series would be a numbered one and come packing more offline content, unlike the aforementioned Gran Turismo Sport. As you may know, we haven’t seen a numbered Gran Turismo since Gran Turismo 6, which released in 2013.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While it’s certainly plausible a new Gran Turismo will release for the launch of the PS5, leaks aren’t official information, especially when they are leaks of the anonymous variety.

For more news, media, and information on the PlayStation 5, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

