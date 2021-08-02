PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Reveals His SSD of Choice

✖

A recently released PlayStation 5 update now allows users to expand their system's memory through SSD. For those that might not be sure which SSD they want to purchase for their console, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny took to Twitter to showcase the one that has worked best for his "very active two gamer PS5 household," and that's the WD_BLACK SN850 with Heatsink. There are multiple options available, which allow for different storage capacities based on price. Most PS5 owners probably aren't at the point where they need the extra storage just yet, but for those that are, the recommendation should prove helpful!

The Tweet from Cerny can be found embedded below.

Our solution to our very active two gamer PS5 household? His-and-hers SSDs :-) Couple of awesome options for 7000MB/s, ended up putting my $$ down on this one. Going to be SWEEET!!! pic.twitter.com/6TuqPwK49x — Mark Cerny (@cerny) August 1, 2021

One advantage of the PlayStation 5's storage option is that it gives users some freedom in which SSD they elect to go with. However, Sony has also stated that not all SSDs will be compatible with the console, so users will have to do a bit of research before they buy one. As such, Cerny's recommendation might be helpful for those still on the fence!

Since the PS5 update went live, there has been a lot of chatter online about the method required to increase the system's storage capacity. Installing an SSD in a PS5 requires opening up the system, which is not something that everyone is going to be comfortable doing! In an era where games have increasingly large storage requirements, a lot of PS5 owners will probably have to expand their storage at some point. Unfortunately, the PS5's storage solution could be confusing for those that are less tech savvy. It's still very difficult to even locate a PS5, but hopefully most players that do opt to increase their storage won't have too much difficulty doing so!

What do you think of the PS5 storage solution? Are you concerned about getting an SSD compatible with the console? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!