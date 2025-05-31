New PS5 Game Has a Perfect Review Score on the PlayStation Store

A new PS5 game released on the PlayStation Store just this month has a perfect review score on the PS Store. In other words, every single PS5 user that has reviewed the game has given it a 5/5. If this sounds rare, it’s because it is. Even for a game with a small number of reviews — which this has at 20 — it is very uncommon for every single review to be positive, especially when you consider those unhappy with their purchase are far more likely to leave a review than someone who is content or excited with their purchase. That said, this perfect score on the PlayStation Store lines up with user reviews elsewhere. For example, on Steam the same game has a 96 percent approval rating.

The new PS5 game in question is called Shadows Over Loathing, which has been available on PC since 2022, and Nintendo Switch since 2023, but just came to PS5 back on May 15. And if the name rings a bell, it is because it is a follow up to 2017’s West of Loathing.

For those completely unfamiliar with the game, Shadows Over Loathing is an RPG meets adventure game with slapstick comedy. It is developed, and published by, Asymmetric.

“Mobsters, monsters, and mysteries — welcome to Shadows Over Loathing, the shady side of an already black-and-white world, and a follow-up to the award-winning West of Loathing,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store. “Your Uncle Murray has requested your aid at his antique shop in Ocean City, but upon your arrival the old man is nowhere to be found. Your investigation into his disappearance and the artifacts he’s been collecting takes a turn when you stumble across some shadowy plots (and a bunch of squirming eldritch tentacles) that threaten to bring about the end of the world.”

Those interested in checking out Shadows Over Loathing on PS5 based on its positive reviews should expect to fork over $22.99. For this, PS5 users can expect a game that is bare minimum 13 hours long just to mainline the story. Throw in side content and you are looking at least 20 hours. And then completionists will need closer to 35 hours with the PS5 game.

Those on PS5 Pro interested in any enhancements will find this new release lacking. The game is available on PS5 Pro, but there are PS5 Pro enhancements for it.

