Upcoming PS5 Update to Remove Underused Social Feature

A forthcoming update to Sony's PlayStation 5 console will remove a social feature that has essentially not been used by players. Back when the PS5 first launched in 2020, it included a number of new features that weren't seen with the PS4. Some of these features had been highly requested by fans, but others largely went unnoticed. Now, Sony seems to have decided to remove one of these new aspects of the console that no one has found interest in.

In a new message on the official PlayStation website, Sony revealed that it will be killing off the "Accolades" feature on PS5 at a time later this year. For those unaware, Accolades was a system on PS5 that allowed players to see how others behave in multiplayer or social games. Essentially, players could give one another Accolades such as "Helpful," "Welcoming," or "Good Sport" to inform others of what type of person they are in online spaces. The point of this system was to "encourage our best members to recognize positive influences." As Sony makes clear, though, no one seemed to be using this system to warrant its continued existence.

"In fall of 2022, the Accolades feature on PlayStation 5 will no longer be supported. The feature hasn't seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts," Sony plainly stated in a new update. "We encourage the community to continue to send positive messages to one another."

In a general sense, this isn't a very shocking move to see come about from PlayStation. We've seen Sony cut ties in the past with other system features of the PS3 and PS4 that weren't working out as intended, so it's unsurprising to see the same thing now happening to Accolades. Given how little the feature was also used, it stands to reason that most people won't even know that it will be gone when it does get removed from PS5 consoles. Then again, if you are someone who liked the system, you should use it to your heart's content in its final months of availability.

