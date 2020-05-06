PlayStation and Xbox Fans Aren't Impressed With Latest PS5 and Xbox Series X Game

✖

While Xbox, PlayStation, and a few third-parties have revealed PS5 and Xbox Series X games like Halo Infinite, Godfall, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, fans are still hungry to see more next-gen games. But not just next-gen games, next-gen games that look like proper next-gen games. In other words, they want to see PS5 and Xbox Series X games that they couldn't play on PS4 and Xbox One. Of course, at the start of the generation, this is pretty rare. Not only are developers still learning the consoles, but most games are cross-generational releases.

As a result, when a game comes along that doesn't have state-of-the-art graphics or a massive open-world or something that screams new and next-gen, it gets hammered by sarcastic and negative comments that don't understand the PS5 and Xbox Series X are not only going to have many cross-gen games for the first couple of years, but smaller indie titles that don't make much usage of the new tech each console is packing.

Recently, developer Everything is Full of Gods announced that Moonray is releasing on PC -- via Steam Early Access -- on July 2. It also revealed the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date. As you would expect, confirmation of the latter grabbed the attention of many console gamers chomping at the bit to see more PS5 and Xbox Series X games.

Moonray is a "Souls-like hack-and-slash set on surreal planets,” and it looks pretty neat, as well as rough around the edges. The latter is to be expected though. It's still in the early stages of development.

That said, it doesn't look like a PS5 and Xbox Series X game, or at least it doesn't match the current expectations for next-gen games. As a result, the game has been subject to many negative comments and its reveal trailer currently has almost more dislikes than likes on YouTube. Why? Because it announced itself as a PS5 and Xbox Series X game during a volatile period where gamers only want to see next-gen games that melt their eyeballs.

It looks neat though, and could be worth trying out when it releases in June via Early Access. According to the developer, it will only cost $10 whilst in Early Access. Meanwhile the game is aiming to fully release next summer.

Below, you can read more about the title:

"Awaken as a golem created by a godlike being and destroy the deadly cult seeking her demise. Slay the dangerous denizens of the Salvador Dali-inspired world of It-Ao, brought to life with gorgeous AAA-quality shaders and techniques pushing the limits of PC hardware. The abstract wasteland pulses, synchronizing with the rhythm of a cinematic electronic soundtrack and creating a menacing, hypnotic atmosphere."

