PS5 and Xbox Series X Upgrade Arrives for Popular First-Person Shooter

✖

A next-generation update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles has been released out of nowhere for one popular first-person shooter. Specifically, that game in question is Sniper Elite 4, which originally launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One back in 2017. And despite releasing so far back on these platforms, those at Rebellion Developments have decided to make the title that much better with this upgrade.

This new update in question for Sniper Elite 4 was just recently released for both PS5 and Xbox Series X within recent days. The new patch, as you might expect, now takes advantage of the boosted internals that both the new PlayStation and Xbox platforms offer. This means that Sniper Elite 4 can now run at 60 frames per second while featuring 4K visuals on both of the next-gen consoles. In addition, loading times have been greatly diminished as well, meaning that you can now more quickly get into the action.

Set your sights on the FREE Sniper Elite 4 new-gen upgrade! 👀 Experience sharper shooting with up to 4K visuals, faster load times & 60FPS as you assist the Allied fightback in WWII Italy. 🎯 Available now, enhanced for PlayStation 5. 🎮 pic.twitter.com/xqNmEme5Yu — Sniper Elite (@SniperElite) July 23, 2021

Sniper Elite 4 just happens to be the latest game that has received a next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X in recent weeks. Since both platforms launched at the end of 2020, many studios around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates similar to this one in an effort to improve their games from the last generation of consoles. Within the past week alone, Eidos Montreal happened to push out a similar upgrade for Shadow of the Tomb Raider which also added 4K visuals and 60fps performance to the popular action-adventure title.

Have you played Sniper Elite 4 for yourself in the past? And if so, does this new update convince you to potentially return to the game once again? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.