PS5 Pre-Order Date Revealed

Today, PlayStation makers Sony Interactive Entertainment officially revealed the price of the PS5, giving PlayStation fans an idea of the starting cost of being at the start of a new console generation when the PS5 releases worldwide on November 12, two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox One S release. At launch, the standard PS5 will cost $500, while the all-digital version of the console will only cost $400. Meanwhile, Sony has confirmed pre-orders -- at participating retailers -- will go live tomorrow.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what retailers are included and when the exact timing will be, but this information should be forthcoming soon given that tomorrow is only seven hours away. Here are your current options - you'll definitely want to check in at 12am EST (9pm PST) tonight:

The current estimates are that the PS5 costs around $450 - $460 to manufacture. However, once you add shipping wholesale, retail cut, and other factors into the cost of production, the PS5 more likely costs Sony $470 - $480 per unit. In other words, it appears the console will sell at a profit at launch, however, at the moment, Sony has not confirmed this.

In the past, PlayStation has always priced its consoles relatively competently, with one exception. Back in 2013, the PS4 launch at $400, which is roughly $450 in today's market once inflation is factored in. Before this was one of the aforementioned exceptions: the PlayStation 3. The PS3 launched in 2006 at a staggering $600, which is roughly $770 in today's money, making it the most expensive PlayStation console to date.

Before the disastrous pricing of the PS3, Sony knocked it out of the park with the PS2, the best-selling home console of all time, which rang up at $300, which is about $450 in today's money. In other words, it essentially cost as much as the PS4. Lastly, there's the PS1, which cost $300 in 1995 or $500 in today's money.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release worldwide on November 12. And despite concerns of a delay over COVID-19, Sony has reiterated multiple times the console is on track and will hit its release target.

