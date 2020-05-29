PS5 Still Planned for Global Launch Without Delay, Games Are On Track

The PlayStation 5 is still on track for a release this holiday season without delay, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said. Sony has said before that it didn’t anticipate any sort of delay preventing the new PlayStation from hitting its planned release despite distribution concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Ryan’s words shared recently in an interview with GamesIndustry.biz are some of the strongest reassurances we’ve heard about the plans for the next-gen console. Ryan also added that Sony’s first-party games including The Las of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, both of which are releasing this summer, are on track.

Ryan spoke about the PlayStation 5 with the outlet in an article that went live not long after Sony announced its next big PlayStation 5 event. He said Sony is “principally occupied” with preparing for the PlayStation 5 launch and recounted some of the challenges faced when dealing with current working conditions. Those included software engineers and other members of the PlayStation 5 team working at home separately from one another as well as challenges created by not being able to go to China where the consoles will be assembled. He praised those who’ve been dealing with these conditions so far and said that as for the console itself and the games, things are on track still for a holiday release.

“And finally, the people who make games,” Ryan said. “We, and our partners, seem to be coping really well. And so we are on track. We are going to launch this holiday and we're going to launch globally. We're really looking forward to it and it's going to be a blast.”

Ryan doubled down on the on-time launch aspirations later in the interview and said games Sony will present at and around launch haven’t been “meaningfully impacted.”

“If you ask just about anybody in any line of business if they're functioning just as efficiently working remotely as they are in the office, most people will tell you they're at 80% or 90%," Ryan said. "The developers that I talk to say the same thing. The line-up of games that we will present at and around launch does not appear to be meaningfully impacted in any way whatsoever.”

We already know of several games planned for the PlayStation 5, and next week, we’ll finally be able to see more of them straight from Sony.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.