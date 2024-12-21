Huge 2025 Game Confirmed as PS5 Pro Enhanced

The PS5 Pro can run any PS5 game, but only a small number of PS5 games, compared to the vast number of games available on the console, are “enhanced” for the PS5 Pro, which means specifically fine-tuned with the PS5 Pro upgrades in mind. The pitch from PlayStation has been more and more games will utilize the upgrades the PS5 Pro has over time as the machine is taken into consideration during development. This may come a little early for many 2025 games, but not one of the biggest releases of next year, which also happens to be an early major release for the new year.

February 2025 is shaping up to be a major month, especially for RPG fans. In February alone there will be Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Monster Hunter Wilds, Civilization VII, Avowed, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and last but not least, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection. And of course, more major releases could be announced between now and then.

The biggest game of this bunch is probably Monster Hunter Wilds, judging by the sales of its predecessor (Monster Hunter World) at least. Those looking forward to the Capcom game and who have a PS5 Pro will be happy to know Capcom has confirmed the game will be PS5 Pro enhanced.

According to Capcom, the PS5 Pro enhancements will be ready at release with a day-one patch. What the enhancements are, Capcom has not said, though it does note improvements to the graphics. Meanwhile, it also doesn’t disclose when these enhancements will be revealed and detailed, but suggests they will not come not as a surprise, and thus be revealed before PS5 Pro players get their hands on the game.

“We are happy to confirm that PS5 Pro Enhanced support will be added to Monster Hunter Wilds via a day-one patch,” says Capcom. “We’ll share more details on how the graphics will be enhanced on PS5 Pro at a later date.”

Monster Hunter Wilds, for those interested, and that don’t know, is a successor to 2018 Capcom game Monster Hunter World. It is set to release worldwide on February 28, 2025 via not just the PS5 and PS5 Pro, but the PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as well.

