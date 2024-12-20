Classic PS1 Games Get Special $2 Sale on PS5 for 24 Hours Only

Some classic PS1 games are currently as cheap as $2.49 on the PlayStation Store right now. Of course, these games are available and playable on both PS4 and PS5 via PS1 emulation. That said, they normally cost more. Right now though they are on sale, but in the case of some, this sale is ending very soon.

One of these PS1 games is Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, which released back in 1997 as a PS1 exclusive. It is notably the first Oddworld game in the series of the same name, spawning many follow-ups that were essential to the early days of PlayStation. And the series continues to this day, with a new release in 2021. That said, it has lost much of its relevancy. At release, the PS1 game garnered an 85 on Metacritic.

The second PS1 game dirt cheap right now on the PlayStation Store is Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, a direct sequel that followed in 1998 and that was also a PS1 exclusive. At release, it garnered an even better score on Metacritic, an 88, which put it amongst the best PS1 games of its year.

The third and final PS1 game currently only $2.49 is Worms World Party, a 2001 release that actually came out on PC first, then SEGA Dreamcast, and then PS1. A sequel to 1999’s Worms Armageddon, it released to a 79 on Metacritic. Despite releasing on PC and SEGA Dreamcast first, the game is often associated with the PS1 where it was most popular.

There are no catches to these deals. The Worms World Party is available all the way until January 18. However, the two deals for the two Oddworld games are only available until December 21 at 02:59 AM EST. In other words, only available for less than 24 hours.

These prices are available courtesy of deals that range from 50% off to 75% off, and they match previous lows for these games on the PlayStation Store, which are unlikely to ever get any cheaper, at least anytime soon.

