PS Store Discounts One of the PS5 Generation’s Most Popular Games by Nearly $70

One of the most popular games that has released throughout the PlayStation 5 generation has been hit with a massive discount on the PlayStation Store that can save users roughly $70. Since the PS5 hit the scene back in 2020, there have been a ton of major games to launch on the console. Titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, and Helldivers 2 have been some of the biggest from PlayStation, while third-party releases like Elden Ring, Black Myth: Wukong, and Forza Horizon 5 have been monstrous in their own right as well. Now, one of the biggest games of all to hit PS5 has been slapped with an enormous price cut that is far too good to pass up if you don’t already own it.

As of this week, PlayStation kicked off its new “Dealmania” promotion on the PS Store, which is set to run until March 11th. This sale has seen hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games hit with sizable discounts, but perhaps the best one of the bunch is for Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world game set in the universe of Harry Potter was a gargantuan success upon its release in 2023. So much so, in fact, that it outsold Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in the year of its arrival, which was an incredibly rare feat.

If you somehow haven’t already picked up Hogwarts Legacy, the PS Store has discounted the game by a whopping 85% and has brought its price all the way down to $11.99. This deal is specifically for the Digital Deluxe version of Hogwarts Legacy, which typically retails for $79.99. As such, this deal provides savings of almost $70 for PlayStation users, which is downright absurd.

Is This the Best Deal Ever for This PS5 Game?

So, is this the best deal for Hogwarts Legacy that has ever been seen on the PlayStation Store? Well, technically not, as it was previously a free game on PlayStation Plus in 2025. As such, this remains the lowest amount that has ever been seen for the title on PS5 and PS4.

When not taking into account this PS Plus giveaway, though, this ongoing offer for Hogwarts Legacy: Digital Deluxe Edition is tied for the best that we’ve seen in the past. Still, this deal is a rare one, as it has only ever happened twice before. There’s a good chance that a better discount for Hogwarts Legacy isn’t going to come to the PS Store any time soon, so if you’re at all interested in picking it up for yourself, this is definitely a sale worth jumping on before it’s gone.

