One of 2026’s Biggest Games Confirms PS5 Pro Support Ahead of Release

One of 2026’s biggest upcoming games has confirmed PS5 Pro support ahead of its release. In other words, the PS5 game in question will have PS5 Pro enhancements, at release, right out of the box. And considering this is one of the biggest releases of the year in terms of not just anticipation, but scope and ambition, this is great news for owners of the premium Sony console because the beefier specs of the machine should go a long way, assuming the game has been properly optimized for the machine.

After not fully supporting the latest PS5 exclusive, it has, more specifically, been confirmed that the upcoming open-world RPG, Crimson Desert, which looks poised to be one of the year’s biggest releases, will be PS5 Pro-enhanced when it releases on March 19. Unfortunately, we do not know what these enhancements are, as they have not been revealed by South Korean developer Pearl Abyss. Typically, PS5 Pro enhancements involve frame rate and resolution upgrades, but it remains to be seen if this will be the case here. Getting the frame rate up on a vast open-world game is not going to be easy, so it could be limited to resolution upgrades and other technical improvements.

Lack of PS5 Pro Support

Since the release of the PS5 Pro in 2024, the support of the console has been underwhelming. Not only have many games launched without any PS5 Pro enhancements, but this has even been the case with first-party PlayStation games on occasion. Meanwhile, some games will run worse on PS5 Pro compared to PS5 due to optimization issues and issues with the PS5 Pro’s PSSR. That said, a lot of technical issues are in the rear-view mirror, and support for the console has been getting a little better. Not only has Crimson Desert been confirmed for the console, but this week’s big release is also going to be PS5 Pro-enhanced when it comes out.

When Crimson Desert PS5 Pro details are revealed, we will update you with whatever is provided. Sometimes the information is withheld until launch, but if it’s noteworthy, then developer Pearl Abyss will certainly highlight it before then.

