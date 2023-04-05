New PS5 Pro Report Doubles Down on Release Window

A new report tied to PlayStation has again suggested when Sony might look to release the high-end PS5 Pro console. Much like with the PlayStation 4, it has been claimed over the past month that Sony will look to release a more powerful version of the PlayStation 5 around the midway point of the platform's life cycle. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that any of this is happening, it seems likely that we could hear more on this front next year.

Coming by way of Insider Gaming, it has been reported that Sony is now targeting a holiday 2024 release window for the PS5 Pro. Assuming that this is true, it's quite feasible that the new version of the PS5 would end up launching in November, just as the original iteration of the console did back in 2020. If this proves to be true, there's a good chance that Sony won't properly reveal the upgraded PS5 until some point around the middle of 2024.

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the PS5 Pro at this point in time comes with what the console will actually offer. By comparison, the PS4 Pro served a pretty big purpose when it launched back in 2016 as it made 4K gaming possible on a PlayStation platform. Since 4K fidelity is already seen on the base version of the PS5, though, it remains to be seen what a new Pro console could actually feature.

Not to mention, it could be argued that many developers still haven't fully tapped into the potential of the current model of the PS5. Many first-party games from Sony have continued to release across both PS5 and PS4, which means that a number of titles haven't even been developed solely for the current-gen PlayStation console. To hear that a PS5 Pro could still come about despite this is a bit odd, but we'll surely continue to learn more as the months pass by.

