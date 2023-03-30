PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Gets Highly-Requested New Feature

A new update tied to Sony's new DualSense Edge controller for PlayStation 5 has added a feature that has been requested for quite some time. At the start of this year, Sony let loose its new, high-end version of the DualSense for a hefty $199.99 price. And while the controller has been receiving widespread positivity (except for when it comes to its battery life), those with Apple devices have been left waiting for the Edge to be compatible with their own platforms. Luckily, this has now finally come to fruition.

As of this week, Apple released new updates for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac that have made all of these platforms functional with the DualSense Edge. Previously, both the DualShock 4 for PS4 and the standard DualSense controller for PS5 worked with these Apple devices, but the DualSense Edge was left out in the cold. Fortunately, that is now no longer the case as the controller can now be tethered to any of these platforms via a simple Bluetooth connection.

Although most people likely don't use their DualSense Edge controller on anything other than a PS5, it's still great to see that Apple was so quick to add this compatibility to the controller for those who have been requesting it. This improvement also now becomes another potential selling point for the Edge, especially for those that may use their PlayStation controllers on mobile phones and tablets routinely.

Other than being compatible across all of these devices, the DualSense Edge also boasts removable thumbsticks and customizable controller settings. In our own opinion, the Edge is a sizable improvement over the basic DualSense controller, which was already greatly impressive in its own right. Even though the DualSense Edge comes at a steep price, PlayStation fans who do opt to grab it likely won't regret their purchase.

[H/T Mac Rumors]