PS5 Pro Owners Getting New Upgraded Version of 1997 PS1 Classic

A 1997 PS1 game is set to return this year, and when it does, it will be upgraded for the PS5 Pro. Back in 1997, on the PS1, PlayStation gamers were likely busy with the likes of Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Crash Bandicoot 2, Gran Turismo, Grand Theft Auto, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, Mega Man Legends, Tomb Raider 2, and a variety of other noteworthy games in what was a stacked year for gaming.

In 1997, on PS1, the big 3D platformer was obviously Crash Bandicoot 2, however, it was not the only 3D platformer. There was also cult classic, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. And unlike Crash Bandicoot 2, it is returning this year with a remaster, which you can read more about here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X sometime this year. When exactly we don’t know, but when it does it will come with “enhancements” for the PS5 Pro, which itself is set to release on November 7. What these enhancements will be remains to be seen, but this will presumably be the definitive place to play the PS1 classic not just on PlayStation, but any platform.

If this is your first time hearing about Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, it came out in 1997, as a PS1 exclusive, via Argonaut Software, which liquidated in 2004, but has been revived in 2024 to deliver this remaster. At the time of its original release, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos failed to live up to the 3D platforming classics of this time, but it did do appreciably, as evident by its 79 on Metacritic.

“Croc: Legend of the Gobbos follows the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he sets off on his quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the nefarious Baron Dante and his hordes of Dantinis,” reads an official blurb about the remaster, courtesy of developer Argonauts, for those unfamiliar with it. “Croc must platform his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and tail spinning to save the Gobbos from captivity.”

For more PlayStation 5 Pro coverage — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.