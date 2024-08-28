PS1 3D Platformer Getting Surprise Remaster This Year

A PS1 and Sega Saturn 3D platformer classic from yesteryear is back with a surprise remaster. 1997 is often considered by many as one of the all time great years in gaming history. Series such as Grand Theft Auto, Fallout, Gran Turismo, and Diablo all got their starts during the late 90s year. Meanwhile, the likes of Final Fantasy 7, GoldenEye 007, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Star Fox 64, Quake II, Crash Bandicoot 2, and more all released. This was also around the time of the birth of the 3D platformer.

A year prior, in 1996, Nintendo released Super Mario 64. Not long after this, studio Argonaut Software (best known for Star Fox) — which shutdown in 2004 — pitched Nintendo on a similar 3D platformer starring Yoshi. Nintendo shot it down, but rather than can this project, Argonaut Software retooled the pitch into cult-classic Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. Now, 27 years later, a remaster of this game is releasing. More than this, it is releasing this year via PC and “all current consoles.” Alongside the game, Argonaut Software is back, but now as Argonaut Games. According to the newly revived Argonaut Software, a Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster is the first project in a series of projects in the pipeline which include brand new games and revivals of its games from yesteryear.

“Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, Argonaut’s 1997 multi-million-selling hit, features Croc, a lovable crocodile who embarks on a quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the evil Baron Dante,” reads an official pitch of the new Croc remaster. “The game’s charm and creativity made it an instant classic, and the remaster promises to bring the beloved game to a new generation of gamers with enhanced high-definition graphics, updated modern control mechanics, and a nostalgic, fun, and authentic gameplay experience that will be sure to ignite the imagination of players and remind them why they fell in love with video games in the first place.”

An official pitch continues: “Additionally, retro-gaming fans will be excited to learn that the remaster includes the Crocipedia, an extensive and meticulously curated digital museum containing long-lost development assets such as game design documents, concept art, animation tests, team member interviews, and much more.”

Right now, there is no word of a release date beyond “2024.” Further, there is no word of a price point, but presumably this will cost somewhere between $10 and $30. This is just an assumption though based on the pricing of previous, similar projects.