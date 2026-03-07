PS5 Pro Users Blown Away by How Good 12-Year-Old PS4 Game Looks After New Update

PS5 Pro users are blown away by just how good a 12-year-old PS4 game looks on the premium Sony console following a substantial new update. The difference between PS4 games and PS5 games is not as stark as the difference between other console generations. In fact, arguably the most visually and technically impressive game of the last decade is a PS4 game, and that game is Red Dead Redemption 2. This is to say, it’s not shocking a PS4 game could look amazing on PS5 Pro, though it’s not common, especially for early PS4 generation games like the game in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Assassin’s Creed Unity was updated with a slew of improvements, chief among these being an upgrade to 60 FPS. Most remember Assassin’s Creed Unity for how much of a technical mess it was at launch. Consquently, it only has a 70 on Metacritic. Over time, this technical mess was fixed, and what was revealed was one of the best Assassin’s Creed games of all time, one that many fans of the series never fully and truly experienced because of the launch fiasco. More than this, it was visually stunning at the time, and this has not changed. With this new update, many are jumping into the Ubisoft game, and in the process, realizing it looks as good, if not better, than its modern counterparts.

“Still Looks Amazing to This Day”

To this end, one of the top posts this week on the PS5 Pro Reddit page is a post dedicated to the game and its new update, noting how well the 12-year-old PS4 game holds up.

If the popularity of the post wasn’t enough evidence that this isn’t a hot take but a common opinion, then the comments on the story seal the deal.

“Still the best looking Assassin’s Creed game in my opinion,” reads the top comment on the post above. Another comment adds: “Still the best graphics, atmosphere (the population density is insane) and the BEST parkour mechanics.”

Those interested in revisiting this 2014 game can be confident that it still holds up, and, in particular, looks great on PS5 Pro, despite the lack of PS5 Pro enhancements. And it’s on sale right now on the PlayStation Store for $10.79, down from $29.99, thanks to a 64% discount.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.