PS5 Pro Fans Just Got a New Surprise Thanks to Xbox

PS5 Pro owners just got a new surprise, courtesy of not PlayStation, but Xbox. Once PlayStation’s fierce rival, Xbox is now one of the biggest publishers of games on PS5 thanks to its acquisitions of Bethesda and Activision-Blizzard, combined with its expanding multi-platform approach. Xbox games on PS5 are no longer the novelty they used to be, let alone the preposterous concept they once were. Even in this new era of Xbox though many were left surprised when Gears of War: Reloaded was announced, this week, for not just Xbox Series X and PC, but PS5 as well. When the Gears of War remaster releases on August 26, it will be available on PS5 the moment it launches. It gets better for PlayStation fans though, or at least some.

In the announcement, there is no word of Gears of War: Reloaded being PS5 Pro Enhanced, but the game’s PlayStation Store listing has leaked as much. What the PS5 Pro enhancements are, the PlayStation Store does not divulge. This does confirm it will not just be PS5 Pro Enhanced, which is surprising enough, but at the day of its launch. Consequently, this means the PS5 Pro will be the best version of the game on console, perhaps by a considerable margin if the enhancements are extensive.

All of that said, it is worth noting the PlayStation Store could have faulty information. In other words, this could just be an error. This is unlikely, but it is possible and worth remembering.

At the moment of publishing, neither PlayStation nor Xbox have spoken about this topic. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

“Gears of War: Reloaded is a celebration of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises,” reads an official blurb about the upcoming remaster, for those that missed the news this week. “Featuring 4K resolution, 120 frames per second support, and the ultimate multiplayer experience with cross-progression and cross-play, across all platforms, this is the definitive way to experience the game that started it all.”

