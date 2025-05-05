Gears of War Remaster Announced (Including for PS5)

Gears of War is finally coming to PlayStation 5 via a new remaster. Xbox has a handful of major franchises such as Halo, Forza, and of course, Gears of War. These franchises have been pillars of Xbox for decades now and have been system sellers for each generation of Xbox, however, things have changed with Xbox in recent years. Not only are Xbox games coming to PC, but they are also starting to make their way to PS5. Most recently, Forza Horizon 5 came to PS5 which was highly successful, but it seems like Xbox’s other big franchises are also coming to PlayStation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, the rumors are true: Gears of War is coming to PlayStation 5. Xbox has announced a brand new remaster of Gears of War titled Gears of War: Reloaded and it will bring the beloved third person shooter to PS5. This remaster will come with 4K resolution, 120 FPS, zero loading screens in campaign, and much more. This is building off of the bones of the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition that was released on Xbox One about a decade ago and Xbox players who own that game will get a free upgrade to this new remaster. Gears of War: Reloaded will release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on August 26th.

Gears of War: Reloaded will also have crossplay and cross-progression, meaning there are no platform walls. If you play on multiple platforms, you can carry over your progress between them. You will need a Microsoft account to bring that progress over between platforms, but such a thing is not required to play the game or play with people on other consoles. Those who have some trauma after the Helldivers 2 PSN account controversy can rest easy, it is an optional feature that players can take advantage of.

gears of war: reloaded

Gears of War: Reloaded will release in August for $39.99 and will be a day one title for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox and PC. All content for Gears of War will be included in this package, so this can be considered the definitive version of the game. This version of the game was rumored for a while, but rumors indicated that it would be the Gears of War trilogy and that multiplayer may not be included. Thankfully, multiplayer is included in this version, but fans will seemingly have to keep waiting for remastered versions of Gears of War 2 and 3.

It seems likely that Xbox would bring the remaining Gears of War games to PlayStation 5 later on, otherwise they are left hanging with just the first game. Either way, it seems like we can probably count on Halo also coming to PS5 now, as rumors also suggested that was a possibility.

Are you going to play Gears of War on PS5? Let me know in the comments.