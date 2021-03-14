✖

Did the PlayStation Store just leak a new PS5 game? This week, PlayStation fans noticed the PlayStation Store was showing a popular PS4 game as having a PS5 version. The thing is that Sony hasn't announced a next-gen port for this PS4 game, suggesting the PlayStation Store just spilled some top-secret, super sensitive beans. However, it's also possible this is nothing more than a visual bug.

Over on Twitter, one PS5 player showed that the PlayStation Store has a PS5 version of Bloodborne listed, however, when you click on this listing, nothing happens, suggesting the listing is an error. As you would expect, the post, which was accompanied by a video, quickly made the rounds as PlayStation fans went mad with speculation.

That said, while on the surface level this looks like a full-proof leak, other PlayStation users have been quick to point out the fact that this may be nothing more than some type of UI bug, as the PlayStation Store has incorrectly listed PS5 versions of other games in the past.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself, courtesy of Sr. Zemari:

For now, it's hard to know what should and shouldn't be made of this. It seems like this could be the latest victim of a reoccurring bug, but it's hard to ignore the fact that a PS5 version of Bloodborne has also been heavily rumored.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn't commented on the image and video above, nor its implications. At this point, it doesn't look like this will change, especially once you consider Sony's history of not commenting on leaks and potential leaks. In the meanwhile, be sure to take all of this with a grain of salt.

Bloodborne isn't the only popular first-party Sony game stranded on the PS4. Sony hasn't released next-gen versions of plenty PS4 exclusives, like Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Until Dawn.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest on the PS5 -- click here or keep scrolling and click on the links below: