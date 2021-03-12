PS5 Sets Another Staggering Sales Record

✖

The PlayStation 5 has been a juggernaut in terms of sales ever since it launched last year in November, but the console's trajectory hasn't slowed down in the slightest since arriving. Four months to the date of the next-gen system's launch, new sales numbers have now emerged letting us know just how successful Sony's latest piece of tech really is.

Shared by The NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, sales data from the month of February 2021 was unveiled today, and unsurprisingly, the PS5 continued to dominate. Although it wasn't the best-selling piece of hardware within the month, a feat which belongs to the Nintendo Switch, the PS5 sold enough units in the period to become the fastest-selling console in history. This achievement is based on dollar sales that were accrued in the first four months of availability for the PS5.

US NPD HW - PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market). — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 12, 2021

Although this is an incredible accomplishment for PlayStation and the PS5, there are some caveats with this situation. Most notably, The NPD Group only tracks sales info for the United States, meaning that this same feat for being the fastest-selling console may not hold true worldwide. Still, the system's success in the U.S. gives us a good enough sample size to know that things are surely tracking well in other regions as well.

Sony itself has yet to announce official sales numbers for the PS5, but we likely should have some pretty soon. The company's fiscal year is going to wrap up at the end of March and, typically, it will disclose sales information at that time. If more specific sales numbers come about within the next few weeks, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Are you surprised to see the PS5 selling so well, or did you expect this? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.