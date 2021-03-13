Rumor: PS5 Console Exclusive Coming to Xbox Series X Soon

✖

According to a new rumor, a PS5 console exclusive that released at the launch of the PlayStation console is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S and coming soon. At the launch of the PS5, Sony had a variety of true and console exclusives, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Bugsnax, and Godfall. And one of these is apparently coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series sometime between May and June.

Unfortunately for Xbox fans, the game in question isn't Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, or even Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Rather, the subject of the new rumor is Godfall, an action-RPG from Counterplay Games and Gearbox that failed to impress critics and gamers alike.

According to the rumor, the game will hit the pair of Xbox consoles sometime in May or June, and there are also plans to bring the game to Xbox Game Pass, though it's not clear if this will be at the launch of the Xbox ports or come later. What is mentioned is that the game is also coming to Google Stadia later this year and that a new collector's edition is releasing sometime this year as well.

Now, on the surface level, all of this, at the very least, is plausible, though the word of the game coming to Google Stadia and a new collector's edition is odd. That said, while nothing here is outlandish and while none of it raises an immediate red flag, it comes from an anonymous source over on 4chan. And this is a red flag in itself. While anonymous 4chan leakers have provided genuine leaks and accurate rumors in the past -- including some very high profile ones -- a lot of garbage and misinformation comes the way of it as well. In other words, take all of this with a massive grain of salt.

While the source in question is shoddy, the rumor has been making the rounds. Despite this, none of the implicated parties -- Microsoft, Google, Gearbox, or Counterplay Games -- have commented on the rumor and its claims. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the article with all of the information you need to know. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and all things gaming, click here.