The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Reportedly Even Farther Away We Thought

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date could be even farther away than we thought. We know Bethesda isn't releasing the next Elder Scrolls game anytime soon. Not only are fans plenty busy with The Elder Scrolls Online, but Bethesda Game Studios -- the team making it -- still have to release Starfield first. According to previous rumors and reports, Starfield is scheduled to release sometime between this year and next year. However, according to a new report, this timetable is inaccurate. And if this new report is accurate, it means The Elder Scrolls 6 is also farther away than most rumors and reports claim and imply.

Over on Twitter, leaker Anton Logvinov -- best known for being the first to leak that Horizon Zero Dawn was coming to PC, a report many vehemently refuted at the time -- Starfield isn't nine to twenty-four months away, but rather three to four years away.

Now, Logvinov doesn't say a word about The Elder Scrolls 6, but we know Bethesda Game Studios is releasing Starfield first, and so if Starfield is farther away than previously thought then it means The Elder Scrolls 6 is farther away than previously thought.

As noted, this report is refuted simply by the claims that came before it, which may be a strike against it. However, as noted, when Logvinov made the claim about Horizon Zero Dawn coming to PC, it was also refuted.

For now, take all of this with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here range from unofficial to speculative, but it also conflicts with previous rumors and reports. So far, Bethesda and its PR team have remained tight-lipped on the report. It's unlikely Bethesda will break this silence, but if it does, we will update the story with what it has to say.

