PlayStation Players Divided Over New PS5 Game Announcement
PlayStation players are furious over the announcement of a new PS5 port. The PS5 has been out for a few months, yet there's not much to play on it that you can't play on the PS4. That said, while PS5-only releases are still scarce, many of the most popular PS4 games continue to come to the console with proper next-gen ports. The latest is Wreckfest, a sleeper hit from 2018 that cultivated a substantial player base on PS4 which will need to pay more money to play this new PS5 version.
Yesterday, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment announced that Wreckfest was getting a proper PS5 version on June 1 that would cost $40. In addition to this, they confirmed that those that already own the game on PS4 can upgrade, but not for free. Rather, they will need to pay $10 for the following upgrades: dynamic dirt on vehicles; improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting; higher resolution textures; increased amount of foliage; Godrays; new visual effects for skidmarks; and loading times described as "much faster."
As you would expect, many are more than willing to pay $10 for the upgrade and are elated to see the game getting a proper PS5 version. However, many are also upset and protesting the upgrade, which they believe should be free.
Responding to this criticism, the THQ Nordic Twitter account has defended the decision, across multiple replies, with one reading as follows:
"We, the publisher, charge for upgrades to support the devs that spent the last weeks on adding new technology and improvements to the game," said the official THQ Nordic Twitter account. "Feel free not to buy the PS5 version but please be aware that they put a lot of work into it and $9.99 is a very fair price for that."
Another greedy publisher trying to get $10 for upgrades that should be free. Don't fall for it. They all did this same song and dance with online passes previously. It won't last long, and the upgrades will be free.— imaidiot19 (@imaidiotWill) March 29, 2021
Do not support these devs trying to charge for upgrades. 👎— James Cartwright (@JamesCartyBoy88) March 29, 2021
I don’t understand the complaints. I find $10 fair for an upgrade to next gen.— CoalaTV 🎮 (@coalabr14) March 29, 2021
As a PS5 owner i won't be paying the £9.99 for the upgrade, its free for xbox gamers. They can whistle for it.👀🎮— Kenny Little (@LaughingHyena74) March 29, 2021
Ignore all the stupid freeloaders who criticize you for charging for an upgrade that has a job and dedication behind it.
Some enlightened ones think that developers work for the love of art.
A job well done pays off. Point.
I have the PS4 version and I will buy the PS5 upgrade pic.twitter.com/BS9gSIGbke— Dani (@focustop10) March 30, 2021
Thanks for putting a sour taste in my mouth for a game I was really enjoying. Good luck on your game.— ɹəɿʎʞʂ ʊəʂʂʊɲɹʠ (@totallynotretro) March 29, 2021
My #PS5 should arrive sometime in the next 10(ish) days, so I am definitely having some of this!! 🙌 A little bit disappointed that the upgrade isn't free... But I paid £49.99 for a game that has had A LOT added to it at no extra cost, so I'm happy to shell out a bit extra 😉👍— Baker1707™ 🏴🎮 (@Nick_Baker777) March 29, 2021
Another greedy publisher.... pic.twitter.com/STqiYY8wYc— Jack Alan Purchase (@purchase_jack) March 29, 2021
Really happy to hear this news! Will there be more details on the enhancements coming with this upgrade? Will be a day one buy from me regardless 😁— Bubek (Noisia wannabe) (@PSN_iBubek) March 30, 2021
Greed. Greed. Greed. PC players do not have to pay for better graphic fidelity so why do console players? Any respect for you lost and I will never purchase another game from @THQNordic.— Daniel J. Machado (@Gandromil) March 29, 2021