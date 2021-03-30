PlayStation Players Divided Over New PS5 Game Announcement

PlayStation players are furious over the announcement of a new PS5 port. The PS5 has been out for a few months, yet there's not much to play on it that you can't play on the PS4. That said, while PS5-only releases are still scarce, many of the most popular PS4 games continue to come to the console with proper next-gen ports. The latest is Wreckfest, a sleeper hit from 2018 that cultivated a substantial player base on PS4 which will need to pay more money to play this new PS5 version.

Yesterday, publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment announced that Wreckfest was getting a proper PS5 version on June 1 that would cost $40. In addition to this, they confirmed that those that already own the game on PS4 can upgrade, but not for free. Rather, they will need to pay $10 for the following upgrades: dynamic dirt on vehicles; improved shadows, particles, and environment lighting; higher resolution textures; increased amount of foliage; Godrays; new visual effects for skidmarks; and loading times described as "much faster."

As you would expect, many are more than willing to pay $10 for the upgrade and are elated to see the game getting a proper PS5 version. However, many are also upset and protesting the upgrade, which they believe should be free.

Responding to this criticism, the THQ Nordic Twitter account has defended the decision, across multiple replies, with one reading as follows:

"We, the publisher, charge for upgrades to support the devs that spent the last weeks on adding new technology and improvements to the game," said the official THQ Nordic Twitter account. "Feel free not to buy the PS5 version but please be aware that they put a lot of work into it and $9.99 is a very fair price for that."