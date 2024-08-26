96-Rated PS4 Game Now on PS5 and Free for Some

A fan-favorite PS4 game is now available on PS5 and free for some PS5 users. The PS4, and now PS5, game in question hails from 2020, a year that treated gamers to the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, DOOM Eternal, Half-Life: Alyx, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Fall Guys, Persona 5 Royal, Crsuader Kings III, Demon’s Souls, Spelunky 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Cyberpunk 2077. For the modern era, it was a pretty loaded year and also the year of the pandemic, so more people than ever were gaming.

Due to all the new releases and the ever present live service games that suck up so much attention at any given time, there were plenty of great games in 2020 that went overlooked and under the radar. One example is Hopoo Games and Gearbox Software’s Risk of Rain 2, a follow-up to 2013’s Risk of Rain.

Upon release, the roguelite third-person shooter sold millions of copies, earned an 85 on Metacritic, and an even higher Steam user score. Over on Steam, the game has 190,824 user reviews, 96 percent of which are positive. This gives the game an “Overwhelmingly Positive” user review rating, the highest rating you can earn on the platform.

For those on PS4 who missed the game, there is now the opportunity to remedy this as it has been brought to the PS5. Meanwhile, those who bought the game on PS4 will get the game on PS5 free of charge. Those who didn’t will need to fork over the usual $24.99.

As for the PS5 version, it is not a simple port. In other words, there has been some upgrading. There is now split-screen local multiplayer, 60 FPS, and a 4K resolution. There is also now progressive trophies and various features built around the PS5 controller, the DualSense.

“Over a dozen handcrafted locales await, each packed with challenging monsters and enormous bosses that oppose your continued existence,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Fight your way to the final boss and escape or continue your run indefinitely to see just how long you can survive. A unique scaling system means both you and your foes limitlessly increase in power over the course of a game.”

