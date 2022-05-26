New PS5 and PS4 Leak Teases Return of Dormant PlayStation Series

✖

A new leak has teased that PlayStation is about to bring back one of its dormant video game franchises on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That series in question happens to be Resistance, which was the shooter franchise developed by Insomniac Games that debuted with the PlayStation 3. And while Resistance has been put on ice for over 10 years at this point, it looks like the series is about to have a revival in some capacity on modern platforms.

According to a new rating that recently appeared in the region of Korea, Resistance: Retribution has now been listed for release on both PS5 and PS4. For those that don't remember, Retribution was the spin-off entry in the Resistance series that launched on PlayStation Portable (PSP) back in 2009. The title was generally well-received and was created by Bend Studio, which went on to later create Uncharted: Golden Abyss and Days Gone. Resistance: Retribution never came to a platform outside of PSP, so to see that it's likely coming to PS5 and PS4 is a bit of a surprise.

The main reason why Resistance: Retribution could be coming back is because of Sony's new PlayStation Plus Premium service. As part of PS Plus Premium, Sony is giving subscribers access to games that launched on older PlayStation platforms. This includes PSP, although Sony has currently only announced one such title from the original PlayStation handheld that will be accessible on the service. Assuming that Retribution joins PS Plus soon, this would be a pretty notable get for PSP enthusiasts.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Resistance: Retribution coming to PS5 and PS4 involves new potential features for the title. Notably, this would include trophy support for the game, which is something that it didn't originally have. Bend Studio has shown with another previous title, Siphon Filter, that it's now willing to add trophies to its older games. As such, the same thing could potentially end up happening here with Retribution.

[H/T Gematsu]