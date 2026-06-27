PS5 and PS4 Users Can Get Free $12 Off Next PlayStation Store Purchase

PS5 and PS4 users can get a free $12 off their next PlayStation Store purchase, thanks to a new and special promotion. Video games have always been an expensive hobby, and recently, it’s a hobby that is getting even more expensive. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have had a few price increases. The Steam Machine costs $1000. GTA 6 is $100 if you want the full game. The list goes on and on, and unfortunately, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. To this end, when PlayStation users can save a little money, they should.

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As reported by Wario64 and others, the Newegg PlayStation gift card deal is back, which means a free 12% off a purchase of a $100 PlayStation Store gift card. This means PS5, PS5 Pro, and even those still on PS4, can cop a $100 PSN gift card for only $88, instantly saving $12. If you are on PS5, this almost pays for the price difference between the $80 GTA 6 standard edition and the $100 Ultimate Edition. Thanks to a new PlayStation Store sale, it also gets you a variety of noteworthy games. You will need a code — FTTF6933 — to trigger this deal, though.

What $12 Gets You on the PlayStation Store Right Now

$12 may not seem like a lot, but when paired with a PlayStation Store sale, it is. To this end, Borderlands 3 is $5.99, Astro Bot Rescue Mission is $9.99, and The Case of the Golden Idol is $8.99. These are just the games with over 90s on Metacritic on sale for less than $12 via the PS Store right now. Other noteworthy games in this price range include: Deathloop, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Firewatch, Resident Evil 7, Dave the Diver, Dishonored 2, Ratchet & Clank, BioShock: The Collection, Skyrim, and many, many more. In fact, the PlayStation Store currently has 1,332 PS4 and PS5 games on sale for less than $12. Included in these 1,332 are also 18 2026 games, including the likes of Jaws, Fear Effect 2: Retro Helix, Nickelodeon Splat Pack, Snow Bros. Classic Collection, and Öoo.

It is unclear how long this deal is going to be available for. It’s not a perpetual offer, but it’s also not the first time this has been offered. This is a very popular offer Newegg brings back on occasion. This time, in particular, it feels very timely given the $100 Ultimate Edition GTA 6 controversy, but with this offer, it’s only an $8 controversy, which is much easier to stomach for those on a budget, which are many these days.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations going down on the ComicBook Forum.