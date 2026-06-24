GTA 6 Price Officially Confirmed: Major Update Reveals Pre-Order Time & Bonus, Ultimate Edition & More

Rockstar has finally, officially confirmed pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI, including exactly what time they’ll go live, how much different editions will cost, and a lot more details about what fans can expect. This finally puts to rest some of the biggest points of speculation about the game, and makes it feel a lot more real ahead of its release on November 19.

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One of the most anticipated games of all time, pre-orders for GTA VI will be available from midnight local time on June 25, meaning that they start tonight. The standard version will cost $79.99, an increase from the $70 gamers are used to, while the Ultimate Edition will set you back $99.99. It was also confirmed that, for the physical copies, no disc will be included in the box, only a code, and it “features a single-player experience” from launch.

Rockstar announced that for those who pre-order digital versions, it will be available from November 12 for pre-loading ahead of the game’s launch one week later, while physical copies will also be available starting from that date as well. Everyone who pre-orders or purchases before November 20 will also get the Vintage Vice City Pack, described as “a collection of items that flash back to when the neon burned brightest. ”

What’s In The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition of GTA 6 promises to give fans access to a lot more vehicles, weapons, clothing, and more. Rockstar states: “Welcome to Leonida, the state where anything goes. Seize everything this massive world has to offer with the GTA 6: Ultimate Edition, an exclusive collection of premium vehicles, weapons, apparel, and action around every corner. Ultimate Edition bonuses are threaded across all aspects of Jason and Lucia’s story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.”

The list of what’s included is as follows:

’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy and Paradise Garage: A Mud Club monster offering impressive off-road handling for the backwoods of Mount Kalaga and beyond, conveniently stored at a garage in Watson Bay, featuring a weapon locker to customize your loadout for any occasion plus a stash box to deposit stolen goods to be fenced.

A Mud Club monster offering impressive off-road handling for the backwoods of Mount Kalaga and beyond, conveniently stored at a garage in Watson Bay, featuring a weapon locker to customize your loadout for any occasion plus a stash box to deposit stolen goods to be fenced. ’95 Grotti Cheetah: Grotti’s signature mid ’90s sports car and ode to Shore Drive, the ’95 Grotti Cheetah, complete with a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery and available to punctuate later-stage action.

Grotti’s signature mid ’90s sports car and ode to Shore Drive, the ’95 Grotti Cheetah, complete with a minimalist, retro-futuristic livery and available to punctuate later-stage action. Vehicles and Vapid Ganado Retro Build at Jason’s Safehouse: Switch gears and soak up the sun in either an Army fatigue-tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak, or inject some muscle and classic stylings into Jason’s well-worn Vapid Ganado pickup with exclusive mods including a cab spoiler, rear aerials, and special livery.

Switch gears and soak up the sun in either an Army fatigue-tinged Dinka Enduro motorcycle and Crest Kayak, or inject some muscle and classic stylings into Jason’s well-worn Vapid Ganado pickup with exclusive mods including a cab spoiler, rear aerials, and special livery. Vehicle Mod Shops: Two preeminent vehicle customisation destinations are exclusively open for business with the Ultimate Edition and feature a wide selection of artistic and performance-based vehicle mods. At Rideout Customs in Vice City, transform vanilla vehicles into magnificent works of art with detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings. Meanwhile at One-Eyed Willie’s in Lake Leonida, transform off-road vehicles with exclusive mods and even attain custom hand-painted masterpieces.

Two preeminent vehicle customisation destinations are exclusively open for business with the Ultimate Edition and feature a wide selection of artistic and performance-based vehicle mods. At Rideout Customs in Vice City, transform vanilla vehicles into magnificent works of art with detailed interiors, exquisite rims, and donk stylings. Meanwhile at One-Eyed Willie’s in Lake Leonida, transform off-road vehicles with exclusive mods and even attain custom hand-painted masterpieces. Classic Car Collection: Track down a variety of abandoned classic and work-in-progress project cars and revitalize them to their former glory in this special commission from eccentric collector and local fixer, Wyman. Restore these and make them your own, including four vehicles that are only available in the Ultimate Edition.

Shitzu Squalo: Perfect for casting in Gambit Bay and reeling in catches of all sorts, this gradient pink and blue Squalo docked at Washington Beach is made open-ocean-ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate.

Track down a variety of abandoned classic and work-in-progress project cars and revitalize them to their former glory in this special commission from eccentric collector and local fixer, Wyman. Restore these and make them your own, including four vehicles that are only available in the Ultimate Edition. Shitzu Squalo: Perfect for casting in Gambit Bay and reeling in catches of all sorts, this gradient pink and blue Squalo docked at Washington Beach is made open-ocean-ready with an explosives-laden weapons crate. Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver: Sourced exclusively from the Vercetti Estate and found at Ammu-Nation stores as Jason and Lucia’s story progresses, his and hers versions of the powerful Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver are available with classic Vice City stylings for both Jason and Lucia, including palm-tree-etched grips, engraved detailing, high-performance scope, and personalised finishes.

Sourced exclusively from the Vercetti Estate and found at Ammu-Nation stores as Jason and Lucia’s story progresses, his and hers versions of the powerful Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver are available with classic Vice City stylings for both Jason and Lucia, including palm-tree-etched grips, engraved detailing, high-performance scope, and personalised finishes. Personalized Weapon Variants: Personalised sidearms with detailed engravings for both Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol.

Personalised sidearms with detailed engravings for both Jason’s Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia’s Klose K17 pistol. PTT Youngin$ Compound and Scores: One of Leonida’s loudest and most socially active gangs, the PTT Youngin$ grow premium hydroponics in places you’d least expect. Find a way to raid the PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store in Southside Vice City and escape safely to score some special items and distinct contraband.

One of Leonida’s loudest and most socially active gangs, the PTT Youngin$ grow premium hydroponics in places you’d least expect. Find a way to raid the PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store in Southside Vice City and escape safely to score some special items and distinct contraband. Vice City Styles for Jason and Lucia: Whether poolside or side by side, Jason and Lucia can look the part with exclusive outfits, tattoos, and more.

Whether poolside or side by side, Jason and Lucia can look the part with exclusive outfits, tattoos, and more. Goodtime Gear: A capsule collection of apparel and accessories inspired by the Goodtime State’s hit TV show character, Macca the Gator.

A capsule collection of apparel and accessories inspired by the Goodtime State’s hit TV show character, Macca the Gator. Stock 305 Clothing Store: Exclusively open for business with the Ultimate Edition, Stock 305 is Stockyard’s premiere destination for elevated streetwear. Style various unique and exclusive looks for Jason and Lucia that complement the murals, tags, and artwork that put the neighborhood on the map.

Exclusively open for business with the Ultimate Edition, Stock 305 is Stockyard’s premiere destination for elevated streetwear. Style various unique and exclusive looks for Jason and Lucia that complement the murals, tags, and artwork that put the neighborhood on the map. Sara’s Unisex Salon: Get signature salon hair styles for both Jason and Lucia, including facial hair for Jason and makeup and nails for Lucia.

Get signature salon hair styles for both Jason and Lucia, including facial hair for Jason and makeup and nails for Lucia. Electric Fang Tattoo: Stockyard’s most iconic ink bar, with over 50 exclusive, signature tattoos for both Jason and Lucia — all designed by the artist collective FAILE.

Stockyard’s most iconic ink bar, with over 50 exclusive, signature tattoos for both Jason and Lucia — all designed by the artist collective FAILE. Ultimate Edition bonuses become available to Jason and Lucia across their story, with new items uncovered behind each chapter.

GTA VI Pre-Order Bonus: What’s In The Vintage Vice City Pack

The Vintage Vice City Pack, available with all pre-orders and any purchase on launch day itself, will include:

’55 Vapid Stanier and Shore Court Garage: Cruise Shore Drive in the legendary ’55 Vapid Stanier, a Vice City classic meant to be admired, and store it in a new personal garage just a stone’s throw from the glistening sands of Ocean Beach. Like all personal garages in Leonida, you’ll have a weapon locker to customize your loadout for any occasion plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods for the local Fence, who will accept most stolen goods at a reasonably discounted rate.

Cruise Shore Drive in the legendary ’55 Vapid Stanier, a Vice City classic meant to be admired, and store it in a new personal garage just a stone’s throw from the glistening sands of Ocean Beach. Like all personal garages in Leonida, you’ll have a weapon locker to customize your loadout for any occasion plus a secure place to deposit stolen goods for the local Fence, who will accept most stolen goods at a reasonably discounted rate. Outfits and Hairstyles: Dress for excess with two Vice City luxury looks for both Jason and Lucia: Jason: An effortlessly chic linen suit in vintage pastel, complemented by the cut and coif of the decade of decadence. Lucia: The world is yours in a red sequin mini dress and curls.

Dress for excess with two Vice City luxury looks for both Jason and Lucia: Exclusive Weapon Pattern: Channel the original Vice City kingpin, Tommy Vercetti, and his iconic palm tree button-up with a tropical pattern available to adorn most guns.

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