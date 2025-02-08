PlayStation Store Makes AAA Game $0.99 for PS4 and PS5 Users

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users can currently grab a AAA game from the PlayStation Store for just $0.99 thanks to a new PSN deal. Normally the PlayStation game in question costs PS5 and PS4 users $19.99, so this new PlayStation Store deal provides an opportunity to save 95% on the game, which is an EA game. This is the cheapest the game in question has not just been on the PlayStation Store, but on PS4 and PS5 in general. In fact, this is the cheapest it has been on any platforms.

That said, the PlayStation Store deal is only available to PS4 and PS5 users for a limited time. More specifically, the PSN deal is set to expire on February 13, 2025 at 2:59 a.m. ET. In other words, it expires next week. And considering this is the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store in its multiple years on the market, it could be a while before it is this cheap on PS4 and PS5 again.

The game in question, as noted above, is an EA game, and more specifically, and EA and DICE game from 2016. Back in 2016, the marquee releases were games like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Overwatch, DOOM, Inside, Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1, Stardew Valley, The Witness, Dark Souls III, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

As you can see, EA had two major releases, plus its usual sports games. That said, it is not Titanfall fans getting Titanfall 2 for $0.99 today, but Battlefield fans can grab Battlefield 1 for a fitting $1.

While Battlefield 1 may be nine years old, many Battlefield fans still play it, partially because the two newer Battlefield games since — Battlefield V and especially Battlefield 2042 — have not been very good, especially compared to the 2016 Battlefield game.

“Experience the dawn of all-out war only in Battlefield 1,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store, for those unfamiliar with it. “Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia. Use innovative weaponry and vehicles as you battle across the land, air and sea, and adapt your tactics to earth-shattering destruction. Discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign, or join in epic multiplayer clashes with up to 64 players, in the most dynamic battles in Battlefield history.”

With the ongoing PSN outage, PS4 and PS5 users may run into issues buying and download Battlefield 1. Further, they won’t be able to interact with the game’s online elements, however, there are offline parts of the game as well, including a campaign.

