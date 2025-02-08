PSN Still Down 21 Hours Later, Here’s the Latest Update From PlayStation

PSN is still down for PS4 and PS5 users after 21 hours with the outage continuing from Friday into Saturday. This makes it one of the largest PSN outages ever, and 5 hours (and counting) longer than the previous time PSN was down back in October. While it is unlikely PSN will be down for as long as the 2011 cyberattack that kept it down for 24 days from, it is clear the issues are more substantial than normal. Typically, when PSN is down it is down for less than an hour. Meanwhile, usually the worst case scenario is it is fixed overnight. Well it’s been more than one hour and it’s now the following day and PSN is still down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As long as PSN is down, PS3, PS4, PS5, PS Vita, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Portal users will not be able to use any online functionality. And as the PSN Service Status page notes, the issues are sweeping. Every single part of PSN — Account Management, Gaming and Social, PlayStation Video, PlayStation Store, and PlayStation Direct — is down.

To break this down, with Account Management down PSN users on PS4 and PS5 and other PlayStation platforms will not be able to sign in to PSN, create a PSN account, nor edit their PSN account details. With Gaming and Social down, PS4 and PS5 users also can not play online games nor interact with their friends via PSN.

PSN first went down around 7 p.m. ET on February 7. Almost two hours later, at 8:46 p.m., the official PlayStation Support account, Ask PlayStation, issued a statement, saying it was “aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

At the time, PlayStation did not mention why PSN was down or when it would return, and there is still no clarity on either of these things from PlayStation or its parent company Sony. In fact, there has been no subsequent update at all. Last night’s X post was the first and only update from PlayStation so far as dozes of millions of PSN users on PS4 and PS5 across the world flock online for answers.

logo for PlayStation Network

We will continue to update PSN users on PS4, PS5, and other PlayStation platforms as the situation evolves. Right now, there is no commitment that the issue will be solved on February 8, but this is the expectation as PlayStation is no doubt all hands on deck to find a solution.

For more PlayStation coverage — including updates on PSN, plus all of the other latest PS4 and PS5 news — click here.