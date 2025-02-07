One of the Biggest Xbox Game Pass Games Is Now Free With PS Plus

One of the biggest Xbox Game Pass games of all time is now free with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Better yet, the free PS4 and PS5 game is available to all PS Plus subscribers, no matter the tier of their subscription. In other words, it is available via PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. And it is a full free download that will be retained in your PSN library forever as long as an active subscription to the Sony subscriptions service is maintained. In this sense, the free download is better than the free download with Xbox Game Pass, as the game could leave the Xbox Game Pass library at any point whether an active subscription is maintained or not. That said, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have been enjoying the game for free since 2022, where it’s only been added to PS Plus this week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, the new free PS Plus game dates back to 2022. At the time, it was a day one Xbox Game Pass and a huge release for the Microsoft subscription service. More specific than this, it was the biggest Xbox Game Pass release of 2022, the biggest third party launch in Xbox Game Pass history, and the biggest single-player game launch on Xbox Game Pass ever. It is unclear if any or all of these records have since been broken, but it is no doubt a major release in Xbox Game Pass history. Now it is also available via all tiers of PS Plus, and subscribers seem to be enjoying it.

The new free PS Plus game, for those that have not connected the dots, is High on Life, a comedic first-person shooter that blends metroidvania gameplay with action-adventure gameplay. It is notably the product of the mind of Justin Roiland, the creator of Rick and Morty. Developed by Roiland’s studio, Squanch Games, it didn’t overly impress critics back in 2022, only registering a 69 on Metacritic. However, it clearly resonated with consumers. And it’s been resonating with the PlayStation Plus Reddit page as well. To this end, one of the top posts on the PS Plus Reddit page this week is a post highlighting it.

For more PlayStation Plus coverage — including all of the latest PS Plus news, all of the latest PS Plus rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS Plus deals — click here.